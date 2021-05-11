UPDATE: DA sets press conference for Pellerin case

A Lafayette Parish grand jury is expected to return a decision today in the slaying of Trayford Pellerin.

Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. "to discuss the Grand Jury’s return regarding the Trayford Pellerin matter."

Earlier we reported that we'd confirmed with several sources that the District Attorney is planning a press conference this afternoon, and we've heard from the Pellerin family attorney that he also will hold a presser today.

Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette Police officers on Aug. 21, 2020 after he allegedly attempted to enter an occupied convenience store along the NW Evangeline Thruway while armed with a knife.

A cellphone video taken of Pellerin as he was walking up to the convenience store went viral and led to mass protests across Lafayette.

The parents of Trayford Pellerin filed a civil lawsuit in Federal Court against Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department in October 2020. A hearing for that case is still pending.

Last month, Louisiana State Police completed their investigation of the shooting and turned their file over to the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office. A week later, Pellerin's family met with the DA to discuss the LSP ruling that the shooting was justified.