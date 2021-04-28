Pellerin family meets with DA, state police deemed shooting justifiable

The family of Trayford Pellerin had a meeting with prosecutors today, and left the gathering "frustrated but hopeful," their lawyer says.

Ronald Haley, who is representing the family, says Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry told them the results of a Louisiana State Police investigation into Pellerin's August 21 shooting death.

“State police concluded their investigation. Rendered it a justifiable shooting,” Haley said.

A crowd gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday while the family was inside meeting with Landry. They chanted "What do we want? Justice!" and "Say His Name" as they waited for family to leave.

Haley, speaking to reporters, says the case will go before a grand jury and the family will be allowed to speak during that process.

A date is not yet set for when the case will be brought to the grand jury. Haley says they should know in 7 to 10 days.

“Often times they will take the investigation, sweep it under the rug, not go to the grand jury," Haley said. "The DA will present a fair case to the grand jury."

He asks that the public continue to demand transparency in the case and the proceedings to follow.

KATC spoke with the Pellerin family on Tuesday. They said in that meeting they were going to ask why they haven’t been able to see the body cam video, as well as surveillance footage from that night.

“We need justice, transparency, accountability, because anyone who’s seen the video could know it is blatant murder,” said Trayford's father, Cedrick Pellerin. “It's overkill as well."

The Pellerin family, who were present following the meeting Wednesday, did not wish to speak.

Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette Police officers on Aug. 21, 2020 after he allegedly attempted to enter an occupied convenience store along the NW Evangeline Thruway while armed with a knife.

A cell phone video taken of Pellerin as he was walking up to the convenience store went viral and led to mass protests across Lafayette.

The parents of Trayford Pellerin filed a civil lawsuit in Federal Court against Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department in October 2020.

