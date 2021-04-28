Pellerin family seeking answers from District Attorney

LAFAYETTE, La. — Trayford Pellerin’s father, Cedrick Pellerin, says the only thing that will bring the family closure is seeing the officers involved indicted and put through trial.

He says the bystander video of the moment his son was shot by Lafayette Police is enough to see that his son was murdered.

Still, they want to see more footage from that night.

Pellerin’s family is meeting with District Attorney Don Landry on Wednesday morning to ask why they haven’t been able to see the body cam video, as well as surveillance footage from that night.

“We need justice, transparency, accountability, because anyone who’s seen the video could know it is blatant murder,” said Pellerin. “It's overkill as well."

It’s been more than eight months since Trayford was killed by Lafayette Police.

“Their justification was that he had a knife and he was going to enter this convenience store,” said Pellerin.

His family still says Trayford did not have a knife.

“I want all body cams, surveillances released. And also, the officers that’s involved in that, stop covering up for them, release the names as well.”

Janice Arceneaux, Pellerin’s father’s fiancé, says the family fought to get access to those videos.

Back in September 2020, the officers involved in the shooting withdrew their request to seal all evidence. The family accepted an offer from Mayor-President Guillory to watch videos. The family says they were only shown one video and they want answers now.

“How much investigation you need to see that somebody was shot 11 times with no weapon and basically just murdered?” said Pellerin.

They say they’re not going anywhere until they get the answers they need to get closure.

“I’m not going away,” said Pellerin. “You’re not sweeping us under the rug, and y’all not getting away with murder.”

There will be a gathering in front of the DA’s office at 8:30 on Wednesday morning. The organizer, Devon Norman, is inviting the public out to show support to the Pellerin family, to ask for the body cam footage from that night, and to ask that the LPD officers involved be indicted.

KATC reached out to District Attorney Don Landry for comment. He says he can’t discuss an ongoing investigation.

