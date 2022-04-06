Judge motions for injunction in LCG versus Bendel Properties dispute

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — After a full third day in court on the Homewood land-grab dispute, Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett motioned for an injunction on Wednesday.

She told the court that if there was no ruling by next Wednesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government could start work again on the $45 million project.

The property owners' legal team maintained in court that LCG's quick-taking of the Homewood property is an example of putting the cart before the horse, taking high and dry land first, and analyzing later — with no relevant or appropriate public purpose to take this particular area of land. They also accused LCG of taking property prior to finishing adequate studies.

As for LCG's side, it maintained this project is the best modern practice marked by much analysis — noting that a single 100-year storm's damages would cost $776 million in damages according to FEMA officials it consulted.

LCG believes the price of the detention pond is a small price to pay to avoid hefty costs later on. Along with this, LCG's attorney stated that none of their court evidence was proven wrong, nor does it show the plaintiff's necessary burden of proof that LCG is "arbitrary" or "capricious."

In response to the hearings and by the Judge's discretion, LCG has halted work on the Homewood property, costing it about $33 thousand a day.

