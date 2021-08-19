Lafayette residents participate in Homewood Detention Pond Town Hall

Lafayette residents who live near the Homewood Detention Pond project or near Picard Park in Milton were invited to a town hall Wednesday evening.

The meeting allowed residents to learn more about the project and the work that's been done so far, and also ask questions about how the project might affect them.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in an announcement that stormwater management investments are moving forward, with input from neighborhoods and homeowners.

"I am grateful for everyone who is participating in this process to make our city and parish safer, and more resilient during severe weather events," he said.

The city and parish councils introduced a resolution in March to acquire property rights for construction of a detention pond on Homewood Drive, which drew objections from citizens, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The project will effect the Vermilion, Anselm, Isaac Verot, and Coulee Ile des Cannes coulees; Homewood Drive, where the detention pond is slated to be, is located near Coulee Ile des Cannes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel