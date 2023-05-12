Watch Now
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Youngsville City Council hires law firm in Police Chief investigation

Youngsville City Council
Courtesy City of Youngsville
Youngsville City Council
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 23:24:15-04

The Youngsville City council discussed the potential investigation of Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux in tonight's meeting.

On tonight's agenda was a resolution authorizing the city attorney to obtain a law firm to conduct the investigation.

It's all tied to last year's crash involving former Councilwoman Kayla Reaux who resigned amid allegations that she received special treatment after hitting a parked car.

Reaux was let go without a citation or sobriety test.

One of the responding officers that night has since been fired and a police officer resigned from the civil service board, citing potential retaliation.

The Youngsville City Council is now moving forward in hiring a law firm to investigate Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson will investigate Boudreaux, as far back as 2005.

Related Stories:

Youngsville Council votes to investigate Police Chief

UPDATE: Youngsville Chief issues statement on incident with council member

VIDEO: Youngsville Police Chief, council member at crash

Residents in Youngsville speak out following car crash with Councilmember Kayla Reaux

Youngsville City Council Tables Two Votes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.