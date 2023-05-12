Youngsville City Council hires law firm in Police Chief investigation

The Youngsville City council discussed the potential investigation of Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux in tonight's meeting.
On tonight's agenda was a resolution authorizing the city attorney to obtain a law firm to conduct the investigation.
It's all tied to last year's crash involving former Councilwoman Kayla Reaux who resigned amid allegations that she received special treatment after hitting a parked car.
Reaux was let go without a citation or sobriety test.
One of the responding officers that night has since been fired and a police officer resigned from the civil service board, citing potential retaliation.
The Youngsville City Council is now moving forward in hiring a law firm to investigate Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.
Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson will investigate Boudreaux, as far back as 2005.
