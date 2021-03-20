Election Day: March 20, 2021

Saturday, March 20, 2021 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov .

There are 20 parishes in which there will be both multi-parish races, like U.S. Representative, and local races/propositions: Ascension, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Jefferson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Landry, Washington, Webster, and Winn.

23 parishes will vote only on multi-parish races, like U.S. Representative: Assumption, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

10 parishes will vote only on local races/propositions: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Mary, St. Tammany, and Vermilion.

11 parishes will have no elections: Acadia, Allen, Claiborne, Iberia, Lafayette, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Union.

Notable races in the March 21 election include the U.S. Representative District 5 Congressional seat, which was won by Luke Letlow in a December 2020 runoff. Letlow died later that month due to complications from COVID-19. His widow, Julia Letlow, is in the running to fill his vacancy. St. Landry Parish voters will help choose that representative.

Other races include St. Landry Parish President and the Mayor of Jennings.

MEET THE CANDIDATES:

St. Landry Parish President

Jennings Mayor

Polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, though not required.

Follow KATC for results of Saturday's election.

