Meet the Candidates: Jennings Mayor

In Jennings, there are two candidates running for mayor, the incumbent Republican Henry Guinn and his Democratic opponent Melvin Joseph Adams.

Henry Guinn now has three and a half years under his belt as mayor of Jennings. He has been in office since July of 2017.

Melvin Adams is a local educator and has been a police juror for 13 years.

Each cadidate has his own plan to better the city if elected.

Guinn said he'd continue to focus on curb appeal, attracting business and new residents to Jennings.

"My track record really really speaks for itself," says Guinn. "If you go around Jennings and look at our downtown development, it really speaks for itself. I don't think anything would change. I think we are going to continue to be progressive and continue to entice businesses to come and encourage people to take care of their properties."

Adams says he would like to better provide for first responders.

"The police force here and the firemen should be well taken care of and given the right equipment to do the jobs that they're doing because they are our protectors and we need the sources they need to have the resources in order to do their jobs," says Adams.

Jennings also has years of rebuilding ahead after the devastation caused by back to back hurricanes in 2020. We spoke with candidates about what they believe the city needs to move forward.

"There's a lot ahead of us that needs continual care, continual knowledge, it needs a working knowledge. I have that working knowledge. I've worked very closely with FEMA and GOHSEP to ensure these projects come to fruition," says Guinn.

"Morale of the people are kind of low right now. Build on the morale in order to help them get better. Take better care of their homes and just do better. Jennings as a whole needs to be done better," says Adams.

Election day is Saturday.