What's on the Ballot: March 20, 2021 elections

Early voting for the March 20 election will begin on Saturday, March 6.

Not all of Acadiana will be participating in the elections. Five parishes have races on the ballot. Early voting starts March 6 through Saturday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (excluding Sunday, March 7).

Big races in this election include US Representative District 5 Congressional seat. The seat was won by Luke Letlow in a December 2020 runoff. Letlow died later that month due to complications from COVID-19. Most notably in that race, Julia Letlow, Luke Letlow's widow, is hoping to fill his vacancy.

St. Landry Parish will help choose a candidate to fill that seat.

St. Landry residents will also be choosing a Parish President. Democrat candidate Jessie Bellard, who is currently St. Landry Parish's interim president, is running against Republican Dwain Buller. Bellard took over as parish president after Bill Fontenot stepped down in August 2020 due to health issues.

Another big race in Acadiana is happening in Jeff Davis Parish. Residents of Jennings will vote on a Mayor. Current Mayor Henry Guinn, Republican, is running against Democrat Melvin Joseph Adams. Guinn started his term as Mayor in 2017. It would end in June of this year.

Below is a list of items on the ballot by parish. Parishes with elections include: Evangeline, Jeff Davis , St. Landry, St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes.

Evangeline Parish

Voting District No. 2 -- 1.09 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Voting District No. 2 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a one and nine hundredths (1.09) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $8,900 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping cemeteries located therein?

Voting District No. 3 -- 1.14 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Voting District No. 3 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a one and fourteen hundredths (1.14) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $16,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping cemeteries located therein?

Voting District No. 7 -- 1.04 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Voting District No. 7 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a one and four hundredths (1.04) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $5,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping cemeteries located therein?

Pine Prairie Fire Protection District -- 9.790 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Pine Prairie Fire Protection District of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue the levy of a special tax of nine and seventy-nine hundredths (9.790) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years (an estimated $249,645.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and any charges for fire hydrant rentals and services?

Lone Pine Fire Protection District -- 20 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall the Lone Pine Fire Protection District, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of twenty (20) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $53,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, to be dedicated and used for the purpose of paying costs associated with operating, authority to fund a portion of the avails of the Tax into bonds in any manner provided by law, maintaining, renovating, and improving emergency fire protection and related emergency services, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor?

Jeff Davis Parish

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Colby Perry (NOPTY)

Brian "Ping" Vanicor (REP)

Mayor -- City of Jennings

Melvin Joseph Adams (DEM)

Henry Guinn (REP)

Councilman -- District A, City of Jennings

Carolyn King Simon (DEM)

Carolyn Washington (NOPTY)

Councilman -- District B, City of Jennings

"Johnny" Armentor (REP)

Christopher Carrier (DEM)

Councilman -- District D, City of Jennings

Anthony Leblanc (DEM)

Ray "Red" Touchet (DEM)

School District No. 3 Proposition (Millage Continuation)

Yes

No

Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of fourteen and ninety-eight hundredths (14.98) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $197,000 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor, said millage to represent a ninety-eight hundredths of a mill (.98) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

St. Landry Parish

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)

Chad Conerly (REP)

"Jim" Davis (NOPTY)

Allen Guillory (REP)

Robert Lansden (REP)

Julia Letlow (REP)

Jaycee Magnuson (REP)

Horace Melton III (REP)

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND)

Richard H. Pannell (REP)

Sancha Smith (REP)

Errol Victor, Sr. (REP)

Parish President

Jessie M. Bellard (DEM)

Dwain Buller (REP)

Fire Protection District No. 3 -- 6.43 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of six and forty-three hundredths (6.43) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,217,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, and charges for fire hydrant rentals and service?

Cons. Gravity Drain. Dist. No. 1 of the Third Wd. -- 9.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES

NO

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Third Ward of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of nine and thirty-four hundredths (9.34) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $780,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating gravity drainage works and facilities within and for the District?

St. Mary Parish

Parishwide School Board Proposition (Sales Tax)

YES

NO

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "School Board"), under the applicable provisions of Louisiana law, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of .45 of one percent (.45%) (the "Tax"), for a period of five years, beginning July 1, 2021, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the jurisdiction of the School Board, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,850,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to supplement salaries and benefits paid by the School Board for teachers and other personnel employed by the School Board?

Vermilion Parish

Aldermen -- Town of Erath

Clarence Fusilier (DEM)

"Chris" Hebert (REP)

