Saturday is Election Day in Louisiana

Secretary of State's Office is reminding everyone that Saturday, March 20, 2021 is Election Day in Louisiana.

There are 20 parishes in which there will be both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local races/propositions: Ascension, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Jefferson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Landry, Washington, Webster, and Winn.

23 parishes will vote only on multi-parish races (such as U.S. Representative): Assumption, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

There are 10 parishes in which there will only be local races and/or propositions: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Mary, St. Tammany, and Vermilion.

11 parishes will have no elections: Acadia, Allen, Claiborne, Iberia, Lafayette, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Union.

In preparation for Saturday’s election, the Secretary of State's Office is encouraging voters to remember:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov .

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter.

Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel