Election Day is here: Final reminder to check your sample ballot before heading to the polls

LAFAYETTE, La. — With Election Day officially here, more than a million Louisiana voters are expected to cast their ballots today. If you're still undecided about who to vote for or unsure about the candidates on your ballot, there's an important tool available to help: sample ballots.

Sample ballots are an essential resource for voters who want to familiarize themselves with the candidates and races before they head to the polls. For those unsure about who's on the ticket for both local and national races, reviewing your sample ballot can make the voting process much smoother and more informed.

To find your sample ballot, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Once there, click on the link that says: View your sample ballot and polling location

Enter your personal information like your full name, zip code, and birth year.

SOS.LA.GOV

Once you hit submit, you will be able to view a complete list of all the candidates on your ballot—helping you make an informed decision before you step into the voting booth.

SOS.LA.GOV

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret emphasized the importance of being prepared when heading to the polls.

"You have a duty to educate yourself and you need to be prepared before you go into the voting precinct. We have a lengthy ballot and we want the voters to be prepared," Perret said.

Election officials encourage all voters to take this step to ensure they are well-informed about their choices.

To read more about our election coverage and everything you should know before heading to the polls, check these stories out.

https://www.katc.com/politics/election-2024/lyft-offering-free-and-discounted-rides-to-polls-on-election-day

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/louisiana-ready-for-elections

https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/inactive-voters-could-be-deemed-ineligible-to-vote-to-due-last-minute-address-changes

https://www.katc.com/news/covering-louisiana/early-voting-how-do-the-numbers-compare

Geaux Vote Louisiana!

