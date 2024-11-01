Early voting: How do the numbers compare?

Early voting for Tuesday's elections wrapped up this week.

We've reported on the turnout already here, but since that time state officials have updated the number of registered voters.

When we first looked at the numbers, the most recent registration statistics we had were as of October 1. Since voters could register for this election as late as mid-October, that threw off the numbers a little bit. We've revised them to reflect the percent of turnout compared to the number of voters registered as of November 1.

We also pulled the turnout numbers for early voting turnout during the last presidential election, which was in November 2020, to compare.

Most of the turn-out numbers were pretty close, with only a few percentage point differences. In almost every case, there were more registered voters back in 2020 than there are today, in 2024.

The statewide turnout number didn't change: As of November 1, there were 3,044,473 registered voters in Louisiana. Of those, 965,824 voted early. That's 32 percent.

On Nov. 1, 2020, there were 3,091,340 registered voters in Louisiana as of Nov. 1, 2020, with 986,428 voting early. That's also 32 percent.

Here are the updated figures for Acadiana's parishes, along with the turnout from 2020. The parish with the highest turnout jump compared to 2020 was Lafayette, with a four percentage-point increase; the parish with the largest drop in turnout was Calcasieu, with a six percentage-point decrease.

In Acadia, there were 39,352 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 9,678 people early voted. That's about 25 percent.

Four years ago, Acadia had 40,238 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, with 9,597 people voting early. That's about 24 percent

In Calcasieu, there were 128,659 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 38,167 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

Calcasieu had 130,596 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 47,302 people voted early. That's about 36 percent.

In Evangeline, there were 21,389 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 4,499 people early voted. That's about 21 percent.

Evangeline had 22,048 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 5,256 people voted early. That's about 24 percent.

In Iberia, there were 45,726 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 13,746 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

Iberia had 47,793 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 14,697 people voted early. That's about 31 percent.

In Jeff Davis, there were 20,960 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 7,051 people early voted. That's about 34 percent.

Jeff Davis had 21,313 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 7,273 people voted early. That's about 34 percent.

In Lafayette, there were 163,003 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 54,928 people early voted. That's about 34 percent.

Lafayette had 161,493 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 49,161 people voted early. That's about 30 percent.

In St. Landry, there were 58,117 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 14,775 people early voted. That's about 25 percent.

St. Landry had 60,302 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 13,575 people voted early. That's about about 23 percent.

In St. Martin, there were 37,009 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 12,745 people early voted. That's about 34 percent.

St. Martin had 37,770 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020 and 13,640 people voted early. That's about 36 percent.

In St. Mary, there were 31,991 people registered to vote as of Nov. 1, and 9,452 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

St. Mary had 33,400 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020 and 11,087 people voted early. That's about 33 percent.

In Vermilion, there were 38,669 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 10,749 people early voted. That's about 28 percent.

Vermilion had 38,507 registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020 and 10,592 people voted early. That's about 27 percent.