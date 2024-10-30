Early voting is over for Acadiana; what was the turnout?

ACADIANA, La. — Early voting for the Nov. 5 election began Oct. 18 and concluded Oct. 29.

If you missed out on early voting, the polls will open back up on election day, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but let's take a look at the early voting numbers across Acadiana and Louisiana.

According to statistics posted to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 960,000 Louisiana voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.

As of Oct. 1, there were 3,019,315 people registered to vote in Louisiana. The deadline to register was Oct. 15, so these numbers have changed, but those are the most recent figures the SOS has posted. Across the state, 960,561 people cast early votes. That's about 32 percent of registered voters.

After 10 days of early voting across Acadiana, let's take a look at the early voting numbers for each parish:

In Acadia, there were 39,120 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 9,678 people early voted. That's about 25 percent.

In Calcasieu, there were 127,515 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 38,167 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

In Evangeline, there were 21,270 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 4,499 people early voted. That's about 21 percent.

In Iberia, there were 45,514 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 13,746 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

In Jeff Davis, there were 20,817 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 7,051 people early voted. That's about 34 percent.

In Lafayette, there were 161,259 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 54,928 people early voted. That's about 34 percent.

In St. Landry, there were 57,748 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 14,775 people early voted. That's about 26 percent.

In St. Martin, there were 36,840 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 12,745 people early voted. That's about 35 percent.

In St. Mary, there were 31,832 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 9,452 people early voted. That's about 30 percent.

In Vermilion, there were 38,409 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 10,749 people early voted. That's about 28 percent.

Here are the numbers for the parishes with the largest number of registered voters:

In East Baton Rouge, there were 291,049 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 93,169 people early voted. That's about 32 percent.

In Jefferson, there were 272,489 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 89,171 people early voted. That's about 33 percent.

In Orleans, there were 267,588 people registered to vote as of Oct. 1, and 78,084 people early voted. That's about 29 percent.