Thousands of inactive voters could face voting challenges on election day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Last minute address changes by some inactive voters may impact their ability to vote on November 5th.

“By law if you’ve moved more than three months, you’re not eligible to vote.”

Charlene Menard, registrar of voters for Lafayette Parish says 13,740 voters in Lafayette Parish could find themselves in this predicament.

"The state has two deadlines: one for 20 days and one for 30. The 30-day deadline is for in-person and by-mail registration and changes. The 20-day deadline is for online changes only, so if you've missed that deadline, we cannot change your address if you attempt to do so after the 15th,” Menard said.

Menard is referring to Section 4 of the 2023 Revised Louisiana Election Code which details the procedure for inactive voters and address changes. Voters are considered inactive if they have moved and if they have not voted in any elections including federal elections for two consecutive years.

The law states that a registrant who has moved to an address outside of the parish and does not affirm that they have moved within the last three months, "shall not be permitted to vote." Read the full law here.



(4) If the registrant has moved to an address outside of the parish, at the polling place of the registrant's last address on file at the office of the registrar of voters for that election only upon affirming in writing that the registrant has moved within the last three months and no longer resides in the parish by completing an address confirmation notice affirming the new address outside of the parish and that the length of time since the move has not exceeded three months. If the registrant does not affirm that he has moved within the last three months, the registrant shall not be permitted to vote.

Inactive voters can still show up to vote but they will be required to go through further confirmation on voting day. "If you appear to vote, the Commissioner, has a flag in your book where you're gonna sign your name. You have to fill out an address confirmation card,” Menard said.

Menard added, “You put your new address or new mailing address and sign it, once that is done, the Commissioner will let you know if you're qualified to vote.”

Menard says her office has seen an increase in calls from inactive voters looking to update their address, she emphasized the need for voters to check their status.

"We still have a lot of people who have moved, registered out of state, who have not notified us. It is the voters’ responsibility to notify us over their signature if they have moved, we can't just take their word on that."

The Address Confirmation Cards which are used to confirm some voters' addresses at polling sites states: "If you are not able to affirm that you have moved within the last 3 months, you shall not be permitted to vote today."

According to the Secretary of State's website, a person can be classified as an inactive voter if their address cannot be verified by the Parish Registrar during the annual canvas process or if mail sent to their address has returned as undeliverable.

The Secretary of State's website says: "If you have not changed your address, you are currently eligible to vote but will be required to confirm your address when voting. If you do not confirm your address and you do not vote in any election between the time your name was added to the list and the day after the second regularly scheduled general election for federal office held after such date, your name may be removed from the voter registration list."

A total of 161,259 people are registered to vote in Lafayette Parish. At least 54,928 people voted early this election cycle, representing 34% of voters in the parish.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State website here or download the Geaux Vote app to verify their eligibility and polling station.



