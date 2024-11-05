Louisiana ready for elections

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With less than 24 hours until Election Day, Louisiana's Secretary of State, Nancy Landry, assures residents the state is fully prepared for the upcoming elections.

“We are ready,” Landry said, highlighting the constant communication with local election partners, clerks of court, and registrars of voters. “I think everyone is ready.”

Landry encouraged voters to plan their Election Day activities, addressing concerns about election safety and integrity. She emphasized that Louisiana has multiple measures in place to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

"We take election security very seriously here," Landry noted. "Louisiana voters can vote with confidence knowing that our elections are safe, secure, and accurate. Only our people ever touch our equipment."

With over three million registered voters in Louisiana, nearly one million have already cast their ballots in person and through absentee voting.

Landry also reminded voters about Election Day rules. “Remember, don’t wear any campaign material near a polling station; you cannot wear it within 600 feet of any polling station,” she remarked.

Polls in Louisiana will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots.

