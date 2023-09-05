Burn bans affecting Labor Day celebrations

ACADIANA, LA. — Although celebrating labor day this year might be a little different with burn bans in place, families across Acadiana are finding other ways to enjoy the day safely.

"It's a tradition we do it every year and they say you gotta be on concrete, we on concrete," says Ishiah Mouton. "It started raining today luckily and we have water all around."

The burn ban ordered by the State Fire Marshall's Office allows outdoor cooking but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you could get a citation.

Clovis Leopaul, who was having a barbecue at Heymann Park wants to remind everyone how quick a fire spreads.

"The grass has been so dry everything has been so dry to where even a cigarette or a lightening can light the biggest fire you can ever see," he said.

His wife Lizzy Jolie, tells KATC although the holiday it to celebrate, it's still important to follow fire safety.

"Be aware, very aware on how to do it for safety and Labor Day," says Jolie.

Also included in the ban, no activity that involves fire/flames outdoors.

"We normally have the bonfire going unfortunately we are not going to do that today," Kori Schexnayder said. "We are going to work with the Old Smoky so if we do have to use the extinguisher, we just have one fire to put out not a bunch."

Mouton says following the burn bans can help to decrease grass fires amid dry conditions in the state.

"The burn ban is important, make sure Louisiana stays safe, I don't wanna lose my house to a house fire and I pray to everyone who does," says Mouton.

