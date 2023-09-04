Humidity? Yes. Rain? Yep. Burn ban? YES

Yes, the air is more humid, and some folks have seen rain, but the burn ban is still in effect, state fire officials say.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the recent relief we've seen isn't enough to lift the burn ban. That means no outdoor burning, and they're asking people to refrain from mowing dead grass, or grass that has dead patches - because hot machinery near dry grass could spark a fire.

As of this morning, here are some "burn ban facts" from the SFM:

(1) DON'T BURN ANYTHING. These three words are clear and simple. All three ban orders issued on 8/25/23 read ALL OUTDOOR BURNING is prohibited with NO exceptions.

(2) Any activity that involves fire/flames outdoors is included in the burn ban. Any activity that could produce a spark or flame is highly discouraged.

(3) Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation. It doesn't matter what your fuel source is (propane, pellets, charcoal, etc.), again, if it involves a flame at any point, don't do it.

(4) Mowing and yard work is not banned, however, it is preferred to avoid mowing and/or driving/operating hot machinery and/or any activity that could produce a spark on or near dry, brown, dead grass because of its flammability right now.

SUMMARY: If you have to ask, please just don't do it. Lastly, if you see a fire, CALL 911 for the fire department to put the fire out!!

Here's this morning's post from the SFM: