Flights back on following Francine

Flights scheduled to resume at Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday
LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting at 10 A.M., all flights have resumed following the aftermath of Hurricane Francine. The severe weather from Francine affected numerous cities and parishes across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Francine was classified as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening but weakened as it moved inland.

Lafayette Regional Airport had canceled all flights on Wednesday, both arriving and departing, before Francine reached the coast. See below all departing and arriving flights that are back on.

