Family Affair: Siblings arrested in separate slayings

An Acadiana brother and sister have been accused of murder in separate cases, police confirm.

This weekend, a 15-year-old was shot to death in Lafayette's first homicide of the year. On Wednesday, Lafayette Police arrested Markeisha Lawrence, 26, and booked her with second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.

In that case, Tameron Willias died in a shooting that happened Saturday on Arthur Street in Lafayette.

On Thursday, her brother, Markalin "Sonny" Savoy, of Sunset, was named in a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, terrorizing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He's incarcerated on other charges, police say.

In the Grand Coteau case, Savoy is accused in the April 2019 slaying of Keaven Breaux in Grand Coteau. Breaux was 29 when he was shot and killed at his home in Grand Coteau on April 8, 2019, while his fiancee and two daughters were inside.

Police said the shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery. Police released surveillance video a few days later that they say shows three suspects ambushing Breaux with guns drawn as he exited his residence.

Breaux died later of his injuries.

