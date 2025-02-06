Second arrest made in 2019 homicide

A second person is accused in connection with the 2019 slaying of Keaven Breaux, Grand Coteau Police say.

Police say they've obtained an arrest warrant for Markalin "Sonny" Savoy, of Sunset, in the slaying. Savoy, who is in jail on unrelated charges, is accused of first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, terrorizing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say more arrests are expected.

He's the second person arrested in Breaux's slaying. In 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Shantianna Pierre, who was accused of Home Invasion and Armed Robbery in the case. At that time, Pierre was in jail on unrelated charges.

Breaux was 29 when he was shot and killed at his home in Grand Coteau on April 8, 2019, while his fiancee and two daughters were inside.

Police said the shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery. Police released surveillance video on April 15 that they say shows three suspects ambushing Breaux with guns drawn as he exited his residence.

Breaux died later of his injuries.

To see our other stories about this slaying, click here, here and here.