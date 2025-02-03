Teenager killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2025; his father speaks out

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 15-year-old Lafayette High School student was killed in a shooting over the weekend, marking the city's first homicide of 2025, according to Lafayette Police.

The victim, Tameron Willis, was fatally shot on Arthur Street.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, police responded to the 200 block of Arthur Street, where multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the 15-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite medical aid, the teen died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Daniel Montgomery, father of victim

Tameron Willis, Lafayette High School student that was killed in a shooting on February 1st, 2025

KATC spoke with his father, Daniel Montgomery, about the moment he saw police cars and an ambulance drive right by his home, just two blocks away from the shooting.

“When I saw the police pass, my heart was pounding, and I knew – I just knew,” said Montgomery.

Willis' father recounted the last conversation he had with his son, who had dinner waiting for him.

“I was calling him and I said, 'You coming eat?' and he said, 'Yeah, I'm coming, Dad. I’ll be there.' And I said, 'Hurry up,' and that was the last words I heard from him.”

KATC

Lafayette Police were back on the scene a day later, looking for any evidence about why this shooting happened at all.

KATC asked his father if his son was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Yeah, he was trying to come home,” he said.

We also asked if Willis had any goals or dreams after graduating from Lafayette High.

"He wanted to drive trucks, he wanted to drive 18-wheelers, ” Montogomery said, "He wanted to be a truck driver."

Montgomery says he will stay strong and be there for his family in this unexpected tragedy.

KATC

“I got a good heart, I just wanna lay him to rest now as a dad and gonna do my job and keep on living,” he says.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. LPD has not yet identified the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling 337-232-TIPS (8477).

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs, click here for a link.

