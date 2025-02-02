Watch Now
Saturday night shooting victim identified as 15-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. — The victim of the Saturday night shooting that left one dead has been identified as a 15-year-old from Lafayette.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, Lafayette Police Department responded to the 200 block of Arthur Street, where multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the 15 year old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite medical aid, the teen died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling 337-232-TIPS (8477).

