Arrest made in Lafayette's first homicide of the year

A woman has been booked in connection with Lafayette's first homicide of the year.

Markeisha Lawrence, 26, has been booked with second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.

She's accused in connection with the Saturday shooting on Arthur Street that left Tameron Willis, 15, dead. We talked to Tameron's dad; to see that story click here or watch here:

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on February 1 in the 200 block of Arthur Street. Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene despite medical efforts.

Ms. Lawrence has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be released as information becomes available.

