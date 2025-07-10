Pat Norris returns as Airport Authority chairman after opponent withdraws

IBERIA PARISH — A packed Iberia Parish Council meeting Wednesday night shifted focus unexpectedly when one Parish Airport Authority candidate, running for chairman, overtook the solar energy debate that initially drew most of the crowd.

The council chambers were filled with residents ready to speak on the upcoming expiration of a one-year moratorium on solar farming. Many voiced passionate concerns about the environmental and community impact of large-scale solar projects.

“If solar projects are not noisy, why would we need a maximum decibel level?” one resident asked.

“That is not preservation—it's destruction disguised as progress,” said another.

One representative from solar company Recurrent Energy also spoke, offering the company’s perspective on future development in Iberia Parish.

The solar ordinance vote, however, was not on this meeting’s agenda. It will be decided at the next council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 23.

Midway through the evening, focus turned to the Parish Airport Authority chairmanship, where current chairman Pat Norris was seeking a third and final term. He faced only one challenger: Gilbert Romano of Jeanerette.

But Romano surprised the council and attendees by withdrawing his candidacy before the vote.

“For democracy to thrive, its citizens' personal ambitions must never come before the best interest and good of the community," Romano said. "In recognizing this, I am stepping aside and withdrawing,” prompting audible reactions from the crowd.

Council members commended Romano’s decision, noting the unusual move to step down while praising his opponent.

“I’ve been here 10 years," District 11's Brian Napier said. "...I don’t think I’ve ever had anyone for a position to not talk about himself, but to talk about the guy he was running against!”

In an interview with KATC, Romano addressed speculation around his withdrawal.

“There was a lot of talk of politics behind the scenes—were you ever bribed to run?"

"No—I was up for a position, and after I did my own research, I came to the conclusion that Pat Norris was just the better candidate.”

The council ultimately voted 12-1 in favor of Norris, securing his return for a final term as chairman of the Iberia Parish Airport Authority.

“They kinda took the wind out of my sails,” Norris said, reflecting on the praise he received. “I think they spoke better of me than I would speak about myself. We work for free—everybody gives their time, and that should mean something. For people to give that much of their time to their community, that says a lot about how much they believe in it.”

The next council meeting on July 23 will include a vote on the proposed solar farming ordinance as the parish's current moratorium nears expiration.