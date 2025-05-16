Tensions rise over bill to create independent airport district in Iberia Parish

A proposed state law aiming to create an independent airport district in Iberia Parish is drawing strong opposition from local officials, exposing friction between the parish council and the airport authority.

House Bill 613, introduced by state Rep. Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia), passed the Louisiana House of Representatives last week in a near-unanimous 89–1 vote.

The bill would remove the airport board from direct parish oversight, establishing it as a separate entity with its own governing authority, appointed by the parish council.

Beaullieu said the legislation is intended to spur economic development and job creation in the region by giving the airport more autonomy.

“Other airports in the state are currently doing this as well,” Rep. Beaullieu said. “It’s unfortunate, but I think politics is getting in the way of a good policy and a good thing for our area.”

“I just found out about this about five weeks ago, and it’s moving extremely fast,” Parish President Larry Richard said.

Richard noted that the parish council passed a resolution opposing the bill, arguing that the council already has the power to create a district on its own—without intervention from the state legislature.

“I’m not saying a district is not a good thing for the parish,” Richard said. “But that’s a decision the parish council can make. It needs to go through the parish council, and that didn’t happen.”

Airport Authority Chairman Pat Norris admitted that communication with the council could have been better, but said the idea of an independent district has been in discussion for several years.

“To be honest, it probably could’ve been done a little better,” Norris said. “But in all honesty, there has been some friction between parish government and the commission over the last few years.”

Despite the broad support in the state legislature, local tensions are rising.

The parish council is set to hold a special meeting Monday at 5:00 to consider a resolution that would remove Norris from his position on the airport authority board, immediately.

This is a developing story.