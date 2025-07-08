Iberia’s solar farming ban could be lifted as new ordinance heads to parish council

IBERIA PARISH — A parishwide ban on solar farming in Iberia Parish may soon come to an end, as the parish council prepares to introduce a draft of a new ordinance that would regulate and allow renewable energy development.

The Iberia Parish Council is expected to consider the proposal during its regular meeting this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the main courthouse building in New Iberia.

The draft ordinance would “establish minimum requirements and regulations for the placement, construction and modification of solar power plants,” according to language included in the proposal. Richard said the goal is to give the parish a clear framework for managing potential future solar projects.

“I don’t think the council is saying at all that they don’t want a solar farm,” Richard said in an interview. “You have to write your ordinance to where it’s gonna address all of that.”

Since discussions began in 2023, public feedback and regulatory concerns have slowed the process. In July 2024, the council approved a one-year moratorium on solar farming, effectively putting all proposed developments on hold.

Richard said the moratorium was not necessarily a rejection of solar energy, but a pause to allow time for proper regulation.

“I can tell you one thing about the parish council—they're serious about what they’re doing, and they hear when their people talk.”

He acknowledged the community remains divided on the issue, noting that opposition has played a major role in shaping the ordinance.

“You have some very vocal people in Iberia Parish,” Richard said. “A lot of times, you don’t really hear a whole lot from people that want something, and more from people who don't want something.”

If introduced Wednesday, the ordinance would mark the first step in what could become a broader push for renewable energy in the region. Richard said any final version is likely to include strict oversight and public input.

“Believe me, there will be some parameters in there,” he said. “It won’t be something that won’t have a lot of thought to it.”

KATC will provide continued coverage following Wednesday’s council meeting.