UPDATE: Remains found in December are confirmed KeKe Doucet

The remains found last month in Ville Platte have been identified: it's KeKe Doucet.

Doucet, 27, disappeared in June 2024. The remains now identified as her body were found December 23 on Wabash Road in Ville Platte.

Ville Platte Police arrested a man, Elrick Gallow, 52, and booked him with second-degree murder on December 11. He has no bond set for his release.

Ville Platte Police Chief Al Perry Thomas thanks the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, all those who aided in the search for KeKe, and, especially, VPPD’s Sergeant Darrian Guillory for her continued efforts in obtaining justice for KeKe. He hopes this will pave the way for her family to eventually get closure.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316 and ask for Sergeant Guillory. All calls will remain anonymous. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.