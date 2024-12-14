The Troubling Past of Elrick Gallow: Accused of Murdering Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet

VILLE PLATTE — Court records are shedding light on Elrick Gallow’s troubled past. The documents reveal a disturbing history of criminal behavior, including multiple second-degree battery charges. However, there’s another side to Gallow — one that reveals he also attended an accredited university.

This raises even more questions about who Gallow truly is, and why he’s now facing accusations of second-degree murder.

“Until we get inside that courtroom, and get a conviction, then we can say we have justice,” said Lekethia Griffith, Keke’s cousin.

Gallow, 52, will return to court after being booked with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Keabreonna “Keke” Doucet, the 27-year-old mother who vanished from her Ville Platte home in June.

But Gallow is no stranger to the courtroom. His criminal history, which dates back to the late 1980s, highlights prior convictions that paint a troubling picture.

Here’s what KATC uncovered:

In 1989 Gallow was sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree battery after he intentionally inflicted serious bodily harm on a man.

In 1990 on two separate occasions, Gallow was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Later that year, Gallow allegedly fled and resisted arrest, but the state moved to dismiss those charges in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated battery.

The court records don’t stop there.

In 1999 Gallow was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated second-degree battery and second-degree kidnapping. According to police reports, he attacked a man inside his home with an object, though the details of the attack remain unclear.

Fast forward to 2021, and Gallow’s name appeared in a Department of Public Safety and Corrections newsletter titled Inside Out, which highlighted his accomplishments during his time in prison. Those accomplishments include: Earning an associate degree from an accredited university, completing self-help courses, and developing a stronger connection with his faith.

The article concluded with a quote from Gallow:

"I don’t like prison, but the harsh reality is that prison saved my life."

Gallow is set to be arraigned in January and remains without bond.