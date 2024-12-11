Suspect booked with murder in KeKe Doucet case

Ville Platte Police have booked a Baton Rouge man in connection with the June disappearance of Ville Platte mother KeKe Doucet.

Doucet, 27, vanished in mid-June, last seen leaving her West Live Oak Street home. She's never been found.

Elrick J. Gallow, 52, was booked with second-degree murder by Ville Platte Police at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Evangeline Parish jail records show. Doucet's family members confirmed for us that he was booked in connection with her disappearance.

He's the second person who has been booked in the investigation; police also booked 75-year-old Jerry Lee Verrette back in June. He was booked with solicitation of prostitution after police searched his home.

