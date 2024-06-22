Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet's family hosts vigil, prayer service and benefit

It's been six days since Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet disappeared in Ville Platte.

Doucet, a 27-year-old mother from W. Live Oak Street vanished on Saturday morning.

Her family has been searching for her since Saturday and held a vigil and prayer service on Friday at the Romeo Hargrove City Park.

According to Detective Sergeant Darrian Guillory, the City Park was the last place Doucet's phone was pinged before it was turned off on Saturday.

On Friday, Minister Donna Roberts uplifted Doucet's family in prayer as her loved ones gathered hand in hand.

"God! " Roberts said. "Nobody, but you can do it Lord. God, we ask Father God that you touch her little daughter, that you encourage her right now Father. God, let her know that you're there God."

Several family members told KATC that Doucet's disappearance has shaken up the community.

Doucet's cousin, Ezola said the past six days have taken a toll on everyone.

"It's practically killing all of us right now," Ezola said. "We're all getting sick of it because we been hunting and going in abandoned houses and everywhere."

Doucet's aunt, Kimberly said she refuses to lose hope.

"She's alive," Kimberly said. "We're still having hope. Our mind never crossed any tragedy. We just want to bring her home."

Following the vigil and prayer service, the Doucets held a benefit event at The Bulldog Premium Sports Lounge.

The family announced all proceeds from the benefit will be used as a reward for anyone who comes forward with information regarding Doucet's disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313.

