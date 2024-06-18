Ville Platte woman missing since Saturday

Family members and Ville Platte Police are searching for a young woman who disappeared this past weekend.

Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet, 27, was last seen at her West Live Oak Street home on June 15. A few hours later, her cell phone pinged at Romeo Hargrave City Park. Since then, the phone has been off and Doucet has not been seen, police say.

She's described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing a colorful bonnet, black shorts with a colorful print and a raspberry-colored shirt.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call Ville Platte Police at 337-363-1313.

Here's her picture: