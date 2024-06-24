Suspect arrested in missing Ville Platte mother case

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A suspect has been arrested after a Ville Platte mother went missing.

Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet, 27, was last seen June 15 at her home on West Live Oak Street.

According to Detective Darrian Guillory of the Ville Platte Police Department, one person was arrested and taken into custody in connection with her disappearance.

