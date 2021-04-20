Festival International Week is here: Food, art, and virtual music

It's Festival International Week, which means it's time for another year of music, art, and delicious food.

Festival International's Virtual Festival 2021 will stream live on Facebook Friday, April 23 - Sunday, April 25.

The celebration also includes food and art elements typical to festival as part of Festival Month Extravaganza, including FEASTival and Virtual Marché.

The first-ever FEASTival features a month of festival fare served at more than 30 restaurants across Acadiana. Participating restaurants are offering Festival-inspired dishes throughout April.

Virtual Marché is an online market in celebration of and supporting local artists by bringing artists and shoppers together. The market will take place all day, each day, from April 23-25. You can find all the handmade treasures by visiting festivalinternational.org/festival-crafts-listings.

And if you're a runner, you can participate in this year's virtual 5k, during which organizers are challenging 2021 runners to "make their own adventure" with the chance to choose anywhere in the world to run the 5K.

And this weekend's virtual festival will bring highlight top musical acts from across the world, along with some local favorites. Viewers can also tune in to the Saturday morning show for kids and the bingo comedy hour on Sunday.

Virtual Festival can be streamed with or without a Facebook account, by going to Festival's Facebook page, and when the stream starts each day, the live video will appear. Virtual Festival may also be streamed Live to a TV for the full experience, by using a smart TV's capabilities or applications. Watch Virtual Festival on local television via LUS channels 3 and 4 & Cox channels 15 and 16, thanks to Acadiana Open Channel.

