Courir du Festival goes Virtual

Run the Courir du Festival 5k this year anywhere in the world. The race is virtual, which means you can pick anytime during race week leading up to April 25 to run the race.

A 5k is an approachable distance for runners and beginners alike.

"That's the perfect thing about a 5k that its not long enough to be too painful or a drag, walk if you have to. Enjoy it! It's a fun race!" says Matthew Guidry who has run the race more than 10 times over the years. He and his wife are getting a team together to run the traditional route, and if you get a team to run there are some potential prizes to win.

You can win a prize for biggest team, the route farthest away from Lafayette or the most creative route.

