Festival International’s “FEASTival” held throughout April

It's called 'FEASTival'!

Johnson's Boucaniere is one of the restaurants participating in the month-long, first-ever event during Festival International.

"We were talking about having yet another virtual festival, you know, we as restaurants in this downtown, business owners, and just owners in general all across Lafayette," said co-owner Greg Wells. "What can we do to help the festival, because it is such a huge part of our economy and our culture and everything."

In comes the idea of 'FEASTival,' a month-long event where participating restaurants will cook up a festival inspired dish. One dollar from each purchased dish will be donated to Festival International in a move to still offer delicious festival favorites while also supporting the organization.

"They are a nonprofit organization, so I mean, to have bands all around the world, and the staging, and lighting. Just everything costs an exorbitant amount of money," Wells added. "And they do have a regular staff even though they are a nonprofit, but it's not like they're just there for the week. They have staff that is there throughout the whole year, so I mean, obviously all that costs money to do."

The event also calls upon the community to come together in support of those local businesses that make the festival so unique and special.

"I think it's great that Festival International has done this because I mean they realize that, you know, when Festival's not occurring downtown, there's a lot of lost revenue for our businesses. This actually helps businesses recoup some of the revenue that they're not going to have during a regular full fledged Festival, so it's great that they're doing that," Wells said. "I mean for them, but also for the restaurants. That's a great thing."

There's of course also something in it for us! Patrons who visit participating restaurants will be eligible to win prize packs worth over $500 each. The challenge will last all month long. So best of luck, Acadiana.

