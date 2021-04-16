Downtown restaurants adding global flavor to Festival International

LAFAYETTE, La. — Restaurants in downtown Lafayette are bringing out some new dishes as part of the first-ever Feastival.

It’s part of Festival International and some of the dishes’ proceeds will go to fund the festivities.

Reve Downtown is bringing out a Cuban-inspired sandwich, Pops Poboys is featuring a different bread bowl each week, and Spoonbill is showcasing tuna nachos.

Reve's manager, Brigitte Garza says mixing cultures is what it's all about.

"Well, Festival international is very international," she said. "We're all combinations of so many cultures and everything to try to keep the interesting elements, different things, that's kind of what we're known for... cultural clashing."

The sandwich is made of their coffee infused, voodoo pulled pork, topped with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, and sriracha mayo, hot-pressed between Langlinais poboy buns.

Pops Poboys is featuring a new bread bowl every week, wrapping up the month-long celebration with their crawfish Mimi's mac and cheese.

Brandon Bourque, front-of-house staff at Pops, says the crawfish creation is extremely popular, and they only serve it during Festival.

The week of 4/12, they are featuring the Situation bowl. Spaghetti topped with Italian-style meatballs simmered in homemade tomato sauce with mozzarella and Parmesan in a pesto brushed Langlinais bread bowl.

Spoonbill is bringing out their tuna nachos for Feastival. Gulf Tuna tossed in spicy mayo with corn tortilla chips, marinated cucumbers, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Stephen Verret, general manager at Spoonbill, says Festival International shouldn't be taken for granted.

"Festival is one of those things I think we don't realize the amount of, one, business it draws to all downtown and Lafayette in general, but majority downtown, and two, just how many people and tourists it brings to see how incredible our city is," he said.

KATC’s Victor Jorges spoke to staff at these restaurants and will have more details during Good Morning Acadiana.

To see all participating restaurants, click here.

