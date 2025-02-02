UPDATE: Rayne man indicted on child sex abuse charges

A Rayne man has been indicted on child sex abuse charges for the fourth time since 2021, records show.

Julian "Trey" Marie Aucoin III, 41, was indicted Thursday by an Acadia Parish grand jury.

They indicted him on one count sexual battery of a juvenile younger than 13 years of age; indecent behavior with an eight-year-old child; and three counts of rape of a child who was nine years old at the time.

This is Aucoin's fourth child sex abuse case, records in Acadia Parish show. He's currently being held in the Riverbend Detention Center in Lake Providence; his bond is set at $2.5 million, records show.

Back in November 2024, he was booked on warrants accusing him of sexual battery, felony indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts first-degree rape. Those charges led to this week's indictment.

Aucoin already has posted bond for three other child sex abuse cases; he's posted $250,000 bond twice, and $500,000 once, records show.

Records at the Louisiana Secretary of State indicate Aucoin is the officer of several Acadia Parish businesses, including Aucoin's Trucking & Excavation.

Aucoin has been booked four times now since 2021 on child sex charges. Records at the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court indicate multiple continuances, almost all of them on motion of Aucoin's attorney.

In April 2021, he was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He posted a $250,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident, and court minutes indicate the child attends an Acadia Parish high school. That case had a trial date set, but it was continued after his attorney said he would be in another trial. There's a hearing set in the case for next month, records show.

A few months later, in July 2021, he was arrested again and booked on a sexual battery charge. In that case he posted $500,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim - a different child - was younger than 15 years of age. The most recent event in that case was a trial set for May 2024, which was continued - again on the motion of Aucoin's attorney.

Then, in December 2023, he was arrested again, this time booked with first-degree rape, oral sexual battery and sexual battery. In that case, the alleged victim again was younger than 15 years of age, according to the indictment. In that case, Aucoin's attorney has filed a Motion alleging that the DA won't produce records of the rape victim's gynecologist for him.

We reached out to Aucoin's attorney in the pending cases, Donald Cleveland of Lafayette, and we will update this story when we receive a response.