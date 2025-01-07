The Impact of Bird Flu on Egg Prices

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the avian flu continues to spread across various parts of the U.S., consumers are left wondering whether demand for eggs will be able to keep up with the ongoing supply issues. The spread of this virus is causing noticeable spikes in egg prices, leaving shoppers and employees alike feeling the effects of inflation.

Shatona Berard, a local shopper, voiced her frustration with the continued rise in egg prices,"I go to Super One, I go to Walmart, and I'm still seeing the same increase in inflation and prices, and it hasn't gone down," Berard explained.

Her concerns are not isolated.. Philip Graig, an employee at Joyce’s Supermarket, shared his observations about the rising cost of eggs. "For the most part, egg prices have really skyrocketed," Graig remarked.

Cades Market Assistant Manager, Caine Latiolais, who has worked at the store for over 13 years, explained how his job brought him face-to-face with the recent price increases. "There's definitely been a rise, especially in the last couple of weeks," he said. "As the price changes come out, I’ve got to update them in the system and put them on the shelves."

Despite the rise in prices, Latiolais isn't overly concerned. Drawing from his experience, he explained that flu-related price hikes tend to be temporary. "I don't see them skyrocketing for too long," he added. "Usually, when there's a flu outbreak, you'll see a hike and then it'll slowly go down a little bit."

According to Rebecca Christofferson, an associate professor at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, the impact of the avian flu on egg prices is driven by simple economics—supply and demand. "When you have a flock that's affected, generally, that flock is either put out of production or removed out of caution, so they're no longer a source of eggs," she explained. "This results in a loss of production across the farm, leading to a supply issue."

While some consumers may be worried about the potential risks of avian flu when consuming eggs, Christofferson explains, "It really is a supply and demand thing,I will say that if you cook your eggs properly, we’re not seeing or worrying about eggs being a source of infection."

rebecca says she encourages everyone to stay informed and practice appropriate health precautions.

click this link to view one of our articles with a list of precautions:

https://www.katc.com/news/how-to-protect-yourself-amid-rising-bird-flu-cases-experts-weigh-in

