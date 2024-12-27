How to protect yourself amid rising bird flu cases: Experts weigh in

LOUISIANA, KATC — As the avian flu continues to spread across the United States, experts are urging caution, especially when handling wild birds and chickens. While the risk of infection to the general public remains low, the recent rise in human cases linked to backyard flocks has raised concerns.

Last week, Louisiana recorded the nation’s first severe human case of avian influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The case was linked to exposure to dead birds in a backyard flock.

Dr. Mark Mitchell, Director of Wildlife at Louisiana State University, warned that if the virus were to spread among humans, it could pose a significant public health threat. "The avian influenza, the high pathogenic avian influenza — if it does get into humans and start to spread that way, it could be a real problem," he said.

While human cases remain rare, experts stress that the virus, which cycles through bird populations annually, poses an ongoing risk.

Dr. Mitchell explained that the biggest concern is the potential for bird-to-human transmission, especially as migratory birds such as snow geese and ducks carry the virus. "Our biggest concern with this disease is similar to the last pandemic with SARS-CoV-2. When these viruses get into humans, like the cases in Louisiana, bird-to-human exposure is a serious threat," Mitchell said.

How to Minimize Health Risks

To reduce the risk of infection, Dr. Mitchell advises limiting contact with wild birds and taking precautions when handling domestic poultry. Among his recommendations are:

Limit contact with wild birds – Migratory waterfowl are the primary carriers of the virus.

– Migratory waterfowl are the primary carriers of the virus. Control access to backyard flocks – Keep chickens and other poultry in enclosed areas to minimize exposure.

– Keep chickens and other poultry in enclosed areas to minimize exposure. Monitor flock health – Regularly check for signs of illness among domestic birds.

– Regularly check for signs of illness among domestic birds. Maintain cleanliness – Proper hygiene and sanitation can help prevent the spread of the virus.

– Proper hygiene and sanitation can help prevent the spread of the virus. Report suspicious cases to veterinarians – If unusual illness is observed in birds, contact local animal health authorities immediately.

Hunters, in particular, are urged to take extra care as they hunt migratory birds, which are currently arriving in large numbers across the country.

Economic Impact of Avian Flu

Since April, the United States has reported 61 human cases of avian influenza. However, the virus is also having a significant impact on the economy, particularly in the poultry industry. Dr. Mitchell noted that the widespread culling of infected birds has contributed to higher egg prices. “The reason egg prices have spiked over the last 2-3 years is because of bird flu. If they find it in a chicken house, they kill all the chickens. That’s one of the reasons why tens of millions of birds have been culled,” Mitchell said. "That’s why egg prices have gone up."

As migratory bird populations continue to move across the U.S., experts caution that the risk of avian flu transmission remains an ongoing concern. Public health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to stay informed and take appropriate precautions.