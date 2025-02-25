St. Martin Parish Residents Weigh In on $4M Bridge Replacement Project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As Phase 3 of the $4 million bridge replacement project on Herbert Lane progresses, residents have mixed reactions, balancing the inconvenience with an understanding of the long-term benefits.

Hannah Devall, a Hebert Lane resident, shared that despite the close proximity of the work to her home, her family views the construction as a necessary step toward improving transportation in the area. She explained, “Though it’s an inconvenience, we understand that’s how we make our roadways better, so we look forward to when this last bridge here looks as nice as the bridge close to Breaux Bridge.”

Phases one and two of the project, which involved work along Ruth Bridge Highway and Poydras Highway, focused on box culverts. In contrast, the bridge on Herbert Lane is a traditional main bridge, and the effort to replace the former timber structure has been more involved, according to Deidra Druilhet, PIO for the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Ann Crim, another resident of Herbert Lane, recalled the noise from the construction as one of the biggest challenges. She said, “Yeah, I don’t know what they were pounding into the ground, but I literally said, I think they’re pounding to Africa. I mean, it went on for days and days and days—pound, pound! It was really loud.” Despite the noise, Crim mentioned that her daily commute wasn’t impacted, thanks to the other bridges from the previous phases of the project. “It hasn’t affected my commute at all. It’s much easier that these are opened at this end,” she added.

Druilhet says phase three, which began in November, has shown significant progress with crews laying side drain pipes and beginning to pour the approach slabs. This progress is being positively received by some residents, including Devall, who stated, “The smooth, nice bridges, and the bridges that are nice and wide enough to pass trailers up and down, will definitely outweigh the small inconvenience it is to go around town.”

Druilhet says the project is expected to be completed in April of 2025.

CLICK HERE TO READ OUR PREVIOUS STORY ON THE PROJECT:

https://www.katc.com/st-martin-parish/louisiana-dotd-begins-phase-three-of-bridge-replacement-project-in-st-martin-parish