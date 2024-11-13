Louisiana DOTD Begins Phase Three of Bridge Replacement Project in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced the commencement of Phase Three in a $4 million bridge replacement project aimed at updating infrastructure throughout St. Martin Parish.

The project, which is being carried out in three distinct phases, focuses on the replacement and upgrade of several bridges across the parish. Phase Three specifically targets a section of Hebert Lane located 0.7 miles west of Louisiana Highway 347 (Poydras Highway).

Deidra Druilhet, Public Information Officer (PIO) for LADOTD, explained the scope of the work: "We’ll basically be completely replacing that timber bridge with a concrete span bridge. So, last week we basically opened up Site Two but closed down this new section so we can work at Site Three" (Druilhet, 2024).

Construction for the project will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with detour signs placed throughout the surrounding area to help drivers navigate the closure. While the work progresses, drivers are urged to follow the posted detours for the safest route around the construction zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025, with all three phases working toward improving the safety and longevity of bridges throughout the parish.