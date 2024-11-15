Efforts to Recall St. Martinville Councilwoman Appear to Have Ended

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The petition to recall St. Martinville City Councilwoman Janise Anthony has come to an end, as it failed to meet the necessary requirements.

KATC first reported on the petition filed against Anthony in August, which called for her removal from office. The petition, submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State on August 15, cited claims that Anthony was “unfit for office” and had failed to adequately represent the needs of the community.

According to the St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters, the recall petition required signatures from 40% of District 4 voters within a 90-day window. However, the petition did not meet the November 12 deadline, meaning it will not move forward.

KATC reached out to Ernest Bing, the chairman of the recall effort and Kenrell Francois who supported the petition for comment. While Bing was unavailable for an interview, he confirmed that the petition failed to gather enough signatures to proceed and Francois declined an interview.

As of now, Janice Anthony still holds her seat on the St. Martinville City Council.

KATC also attempted to contact Councilwoman Anthony for a statement but has yet to receive a response.

