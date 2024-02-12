Opelousas Chief invites residents to "community conversation"

Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc says he's hosting a "community conversation" this evening at City Hall.

The event, which is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, will be the first in a series of gatherings, a release from the police department states.

The event is aimed to "foster open dialogue and collaboration between law enforcement and the citizens of Opelousas. The event provides an opportunity for residents to engage directly with Chief LeBlanc and discuss matters concerning community safety and well-being."

This meeting comes less than two months after LeBlanc and his wife, a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy, allegedly were shot by one of his officers at her home. That officer, Savannah Butler, as well as LeBlanc and a third Opelousas officer, Tyrone Abrams, were all booked into jail on criminal charges in connection with the incident. To read about that, click here and here.

Afterward, LeBlanc issued a statement on the incident. To read it, click here. Butler and Abrams are on administrative leave.

"We invite all members of the Opelousas community to join us for this inaugural Community Conversation," the release quotes LeBlanc as saying. "Your input is invaluable as we work together to make Opelousas a safer and more inclusive place for everyone."

Here's more from the release:

The event will focus on exploring ways in which the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) can better serve and protect the community, as well as address any safety concerns or issues raised by residents. Chief LeBlanc and the dedicated men and women of the OPD are committed to listening to the voices of the community and implementing strategies that reflect the needs and priorities of its citizens.

"We believe that collaboration and communication are essential in building trust and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community," Chief LeBlanc added. "Together, we can create a safer and more vibrant Opelousas that we can all be proud to call home."

All residents of Opelousas are encouraged to attend this important event and participate in shaping the future of their community. Light refreshments will be provided.