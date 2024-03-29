"You were really the chosen one", Andre Sam's sister, Aasia, his biggest supporter during NFL Draft prep

BATON ROUGE — Andre Sam's "PATH" to the NFL is unique.

He's played for three different programs, for three different leagues but LSU was the perfect pickup to raise his stock.

"When I was younger and coming out of high school, my brothers felt like I was the chosen one because I received the offers out of high school and it was more than one and my brothers didn't get as much attention that I ended up receiving", says his little sister Aasia. "To see my brother actually elevate like this, it's like you (Andre) were really the chosen one. It just happened at a different period of time."

Sam didn't earn a scholarship to play ball out of high school, but he continued to grind while he waited.

On the other hand, his sister Aasia earned a scholarship to UL-Monroe before making the decision to join Louisiana this season.

Despite the differences, they both share the same grind.

"We keep each other on our toes. He helps me with my basketball and I help him with his football. If he sees something that I don't see, he'll let me know and vice versa."

Andre capped off his final season on a high note.

The Tigers got a return on their investment where he started all 13 games, led the team in interceptions and was named LSU's Defensive Player of the Year.

"I feel like my brother took the opportunity yesterday. What he did at the (NFL) Combine, he beat some of his times yesterday, just with being more comfortable. I had a talk with him the night before and I told him that whatever you do tomorrow, you're back at home and to be confident in it."

As proud as Aasia stood in the stands during LSU's Pro Day, it's a pride that she's always carried being Andre's little sister.

"But I don't think it really hit me yet. I just know what he's put in. It's going to be an unbelievable feeling and I'm going to be excited for him. I'm probably going to cry before he does."

