Wooldridge Garners Manning Award and Sun Belt Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge was named a Manning Award Star of the Week as well as the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after his dominating performance against Arkansas State, it was announced Monday.

The Pleasanton, California, native led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 38-18 victory over the Red Wolves as he tied the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with five. Wooldridge added a career-high 316 yards on 21-of-34 passing.

Wooldridge distributed the wealth as four different Ragin’ Cajuns caught a touchdown and 10 players recorded a reception. The redshirt junior is one of 21 quarterbacks to toss five-or-more touchdowns against an FBS opponent this season.

Louisiana returns to action Thursday as it faces Southern Miss at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel