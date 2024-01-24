Why Fitzgerald West transferred to his hometown team

Louisiana football gained a former Acadiana preps star. After spending two seasons at LSU, Fitzgerald West entered the transfer portal in December.

The LCA product returns to the city that raised him.

“I’m excited man,” West said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to come back home and put on for Lafayette.”

West helped Lafayette Christian win four straight state titles and graduated as the seventh-best defensive lineman in the state according to 247Sports.

After spending two years in the purple and gold, West will rock vermilion and white.

“It’s definitely the spot and the coach,” West said. “I’ve known Coach Desormeaux for a while now. It’s a comfortable fit.”

In high school, Fitz played both center and defensive tackle. In his first year in Baton Rouge, he took snaps on offense. Eventually, the Tigers moved him to defense.

“I was getting better every day because I was going against the best of the best,” West said. "Going against guys like Emery Jones and Charles Turner made me better every day.”

The former three-star prospect fills a gap on the Cajuns' defensive line after guys like Nijel McGriff entered the transfer portal.

West believes his versatility makes him an asset.

“I feel like my football IQ is one of one,” West said. “I like to dissect the whole play. I feel like I can be an anchor to the front.”

The Acadiana area is nothing unfamiliar to West, so his commitment to UL made the most sense.

“It just brought me peace,” West said. "I didn’t want a crazy recruitment. I just wanted to make my decision and be at peace with it. That’s where I’m at.”

West still has three years of eligibility and can play on either side of the ball if his number is called.

