Weather forces practice adjustments for Louisiana Basketball teams

LAFAYETTE — With lingering snow and icy conditions disrupting normal routines, both Louisiana men’s and women’s basketball teams have had to adjust their preparations for Sun Belt play this week.

While the teams managed to practice on Monday, weather conditions have since forced them to shift to virtual film sessions and modify their schedules, presenting an unusual challenge ahead of Thursday’s games.

For the men’s team, interim head coach Derrick Zimmerman emphasized the importance of adaptability in light of the circumstances.

“We’ve got to make some changes on the fly,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve been in communication with Dr. Maggard and the Sun Belt Conference about the schedule changes. The key now is to focus and prepare for Thursday’s game, even if that means adjusting how we practice.”

The women’s team faces similar challenges, with head coach Garry Brodhead navigating an unprecedented situation.

“I’ve never not practiced going into a game,” Brodhead said. “This is the first time in my 40-year career. The good thing is we just played [Arkansas State], so the game plan is fresh in our minds. If there’s a positive, it’s that familiarity.”

Despite the disruptions, both teams remain focused on their upcoming matchups. The men will tip off against Texas State on Thursday at 3 p.m., while the women will face Arkansas State later that evening at 6 p.m.

With adjustments in place, the Ragin’ Cajuns will aim to overcome these challenges and continue their pursuit of success in Sun Belt play.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel