Waiting for a Shot: Former UL star Frank Bartley earns spot with Pelicans Summer League

In only 2 years at UL, guard Frank Bartley certainly left his mark.

He's a part of the 1,000 point club with the Cajuns, he was a 2 time All-Sun Belt selection and was named the Louisiana Player of the Year by the LSWA in 2018.

Now, after a long wait, he's getting his shot with the NBA. And he didn't have to travel far for the opportunity.

"To me, it feels surreal playing for the Pelicans. I get to play for the home team," Bartley exclaimed. "It's about to be my 6th year as a pro. It's my first time having a real opportunity in NBA Summer League. It's like, wow. I'm doing something right overseas."

Bartley is one of the 13 members of the Pels summer league roster this week in Vegas. In his debut vs the Wolves Friday, Bartley finished with 6 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

He's spent the last 6 years playing for various overseas clubs, including last season in Italy, where he ranked 2nd in scoring in the league's top division.

The Baton Rouge native has been soaking in the moments with the hometown Pels. But this isn't just a feel good story. He's looking to secure a spot in the NBA.

"I put in a lot of work man. Everywhere I've been since my rookie year, I've exceeded expectations. And I don't expect that to stop here," Bartley revealed. "I think my mental and my preparation is different from a lot of these younger guys. I'm trying to stick, for real! I'm not a project at this point in my career. I'm trying to make something happen."

If you want to watch Bartley and the Pelicans, here is the rest of their Summer League Schedule:

Sunday, July 9

Game #2 vs. Warriors

9:00 p.m. ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11

Game #3 vs. Suns

7:00 p.m. ESPN2

Thursday, July 13

Game #4 vs. Hornets

6:30 p.m. NBA TV

July 15 or 16

Game #5 TBD

TBD TBD

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel