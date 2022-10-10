UL women's basketball excited to play in Preseason WNIT

Garry Brodhead returns for his 11th season for the Cajuns and boasts a team that finished 18-7.

UL brings back eight players including senior Brandi Williams, who returns for her final year after her 2021 season ended due to injury.

Louisiana enters 2022 with a stacked non-conference schedule. For the first time since 2017, the Cajuns will play in the Preseason WNIT.

The team will face the likes of Texas Tech, Colorado, and Jackson State.

“I'm excited,” Brodhead said. “You want to give a good experience for these student-athletes. They’ll be able to play in it against Colorado and Jackson State who almost beat LSU last year. That's going to be a tough game.”

Before the WNIT, UL will open the season with an exhibition game against Spring Hill College on Wednesday, Nov 2.

The contest will tip off in the Cajundome at 6:00 p.m.

