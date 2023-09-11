UL turning the page toward UAB

Louisiana is all about moving forward after they suffered their first loss of the year to Old Dominion on Saturday.

The defense gave up 38 points and allowed nearly 400 yards of offense.

On a positive note, UL totaled 458 yards of offense with quarterback Ben Wooldridge amassing 334 yards total and three scores.

The challenge in front of them is to now respond to the loss and build on the things that they’ve done well.

“Whether you win or lose, your process is still the same,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It’s a helluva thing because if you win by one point, you feel completely different than if you lose by one point. The problems are still the problems. You have to separate the emotion from the work that needs to be done. The work is still there because the game was what it was. One thing I know about this team is number one they want to win, number two they work their tails off, and three they’re going to respond.”

The Cajuns head to Birmingham to face UAB, a team that’s averaging 35 points per game and is led by former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer.

